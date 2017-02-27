Who Wore It Best at the Oscars 2017: Ruth Negga Or Ginnifer Goodwin?

Seeing red! On the 2017 Oscars red carpet, Ruth Negga and Ginnifer Goodwin picked very similar looks. Both ladies chose red long-sleeve maxi gowns with sheer and lace accents and a mock neck. But who wore it best? See the two stunning looks below to decide for yourself, and check out more updates throughout the night at Us' live blog.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Negga, 35, who is nominated for best actress for her role in Loving, chose a custom Valentino gown for the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26. Her dress had a lace mock neck and full-length sleeves. She finished her look with Gemfields X Irene Neuwirth rubies — and a political statement. The actress pinned a blue American Civil Liberties Union ribbon to her dress, to show support for the organization which plays a major role in her film.

Once Upon A Time's star, Goodwin, picked a similar stunner in a crimson hue. The mom of two, 38, was outfitted in a floor-length Zuhair Murad frock, which had sheer panels on the arms and torso, a turtle-neck top and lacey A-line bottom. She slipped into a pair of Sophia Webster heels to finish the look.

Tell Us who you think wore the look best by voting in our poll!

