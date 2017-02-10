Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty; Aurora Rose/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Grand opening, grand closing. Both Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell took baring their bodies to a new level at the La Perla fall 2017 show last night.

Giving Us major lingerie inspo for Valentine’s Day, catwalk queen Campbell opened the show in a silk slip with lace cutouts, a tweed overcoat with floral macramé embroidery and mink booties. Not to be outdone, Joan Smalls sashayed down the runway sporting little more than a tiny lace playsuit.

But Jenner, 21, stole the show with her closing walk, showing off some of her other assets. Modeling the lingerie brand's embroidered metallic lace gown, Vogue’s March cover girl flashed front-row onlookers as she walked by, revealing a completely sheer backside!

Her bottom-baring look didn’t surprise Us in the slightest. Jenner is no stranger to showing off her body (remember the see-through top she wore to her first Marc Jacobs catwalk in 2014?), and she isn’t shy strolling down the streets of NYC in sheer tops — sans bra — and pants that show off her thong. Now that’s runway to reality!





