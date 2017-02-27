A political statement! Among the sea of beautiful gowns and tuxedos at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, it's easy to spot the blue ribbon pins. Celebrities attending the Oscars accentuated their already chic looks with blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, which protects individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the U.S. constitution. Keep up with tonight’s awards by following Us Weekly’s live blog here.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As a result of President Trump’s recent immigration policies, the non-profit organization has reached out to all major nominees to participate in its “Stand with the ACLU” initiative, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Ruth Negga, Best Actress nominee for her work in Loving, was the first celebrity spotted on the red carpet to don the pin. The blue ribbon stood out among the 35-year-old’s bold red custom Valentino gown. Out of all of Negga’s amazing accessories (her ruby crown!), her stylist, Karla Welch, called the ribbon, “the accessory I’m most proud of!”

Best Original Song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is set to perform tonight, and his mother, Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, were also spotted wearing the pin. In a white Stella McCartney cape dress, model Karlie Kloss was next to proudly sport a pin, choosing to place hers on her hip.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The ACLU twitter account wrote Miranda by writing, “Thanks @Lin_Manuel, glad you gladly join the fight. And when our children tell our story, they’ll tell the story of tonight.”

While other stars arrive on the red carpet in support of the ACLU, the organization posted to Twitter, “Who ever thought we’d be fashion icons?”

