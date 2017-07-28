It's every fashionista's worst nightmare to show up looking 100 at a red carpet event, only to find another guest wearing the exact same outfit. But at the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming film Ingrid Goes West on Thursday, July 27, costars Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza were dressed identically from head-to-toe — on purpose!



There's a good reason for the intentional matching: In the dramedy, in theaters August 11, 33-year-old Plaza's character is an unhinged stalker who moves across the country to become best friends with her favorite social media star, played by Olsen, 28. By twinning, the actresses were paying homage to their characters in the flick!



JB Lacroix/Getty

The Parks and Rec alum was styled by Jessica Paster, while the Avengers star was styled by Sarah Slutsky. Both ladies slipped into long sleeve mini frocks by Marc Jacobs. They paired their turtleneck dresses with black pumps by Sophia Webster and accessorized with baubles by Anita Ko. In addition, Plaza carried a Tyler Ellis clutch and Olsen wore rings by Kavant & Sharart.



Michael Kovac/Getty

Despite their, er, awkward relationship onscreen, it seems the duo has great chemistry offscreen. Olsen told Us on the red carpet that she had a lot of favorite moments filming with Plaza. "We have a really great singalong moment in a car that was a lot of fun," she shared. "I think that anytime we could throw each other off and distract one another because of something we'd do within a scene that was improvised, that would be a really fulfilling moment. Because this is my first experience doing that kind of work and it was really fun."

In our humble opinion, both ladies absolutely killed it in the matching getups, but we want to know your opinion: Who wore it best? Tell Us by voting in our poll below!