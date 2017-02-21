Dave Benett/Getty

If you are like the more than 31 million other Lumiere and Cogsworth fans who have watched the movie’s YouTube trailer, you don’t want to miss what Emma Watson, who plays Belle, wears IRL while she promotes the movie! Enter The Press Tour — the actress’ fashion diary of all the photo shoots, parties and premieres she attends leading up to the film’s March 17 release. The star, 26, and her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray have been vocal about their support for sustainable fashion, and by the looks of things, the outfits they’re choosing are in line with this ecofriendly ethos. After watching Andrew Morgan’s 2015 documentary, The True Cost, the star shared her thoughts with her followers: “Inspired to consider the whole process of creating a fashion look, we are thinking about all the people, pieces and moving parts!”

For sightseeing in Paris, she wore a Stella McCartney coat, Filippa K jumper and Good Guys Don’t Wear Leather sneakers, which she posted don’t "use any animal products.”

At the film’s first screening in Paris the following evening, the U.N. Women Global Goodwill Ambassador picked a look straight from fall’s 2017 Oscar de la Renta runway. We clicked on her Instastory, which featured the mood board of designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, swatches of fabric under consideration and, finally, the finished ensemble hanging in her dressing room.

The custom Nicolas Ghesquiere-designed Louis Vuitton gown she wore for press conferences and photo shoots was created with Newlife recycled polyester (a.k.a. used plastic bottles). "These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre,” she posted.

Her fans have been quick to join her cause:

kemperj.leo Thank you Emma, for bringing all of these "no animals used", fashions to the world.

Thank you Emma, for bringing all of these "no animals used", fashions to the world. tarabytheway @emmawatson looking lovely, as always. Glad you use your position for voicing issues you support.

@emmawatson looking lovely, as always. Glad you use your position for voicing issues you support. stinnalnGorgeous! Love the colours! It's amazing what they can do with different materials!

The Press Tour has already garnered more than 277,000 followers in just two days, but we’re willing to bet that number spikes soon with only 24 more days until the movie hits theaters!

