Surprise! Instead of getting paid for her cameo in Ocean’s Eight, Olivia Munn revealed she actually had to pay to participate in the upcoming star-studded movie about a necklace heist that takes place during the annual Met Gala.



“It actually cost me money to be in Ocean’s Eight,” the 37-year-old actress said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly Radio. “It’s a whole scene at the Met Ball and they’re like, ‘Do your own glam’ and so … I got the dress and all that, and then you submit the bills for it, because I’m part of your movie.”



"They're like, 'Oh, no.’ The bills come right back to you,” Munn explained. Ocean’s Eight, an all-female spinoff of the original Ocean’s Eleven franchise, also stars Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna and more.

Despite the outstanding bills she racked up from being in the movie, it seems Munn has no hard feelings. “As long as I can be hanging out with that cast, I’m just as excited as everybody else,” she concluded. “It is going to be amazing, that’s just a given.”



At least one of Munn’s beauty secrets isn’t expensive. The actress swears by eating a certain carb for her great complexion. “I've talked about this before and I still stand by it: Japanese potatoes that are high in Hyaluronic Acid help keep wrinkles away," she said in an Instagram post in February 2016.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Zayn Malik also have cameos in the film, but no word if they had to front the bills for their own glam squad and wardrobe too.

Ocean’s Eight hits theaters on June 8, 2018.

