Steve Granitz/WireImage

You May Also Like Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Reese Witherspoon’s Style

Reese Witherspoon’s new gig would make her Big Little Lies alter ego, Madeline Mackenzie, proud. As Elizabeth Arden’s storyteller-in-chief, the 41-year-old actress will help shape and craft the brand’s narrative through the skincare line’s advertising campaigns and marketing programs. (In other words, if Elizabeth Arden were a magazine, Witherspoon would be its editor in chief.)

In the same way Arden paved the way for the women’s movement and started her eponymous line in 1910, before women could even vote, Witherspoon has championed strong female leads as the founder of her content production company Hello Sunshine. "We are thrilled to be working with Reese. In addition to her accomplishments as an actress, she is a successful entrepreneur — heading her own production, fashion and digital companies," Elizabeth Arden brand president Jue Wong told Stylish. "Reese exemplifies the ideals of our founder and continues to break boundaries every day. Like Elizabeth Arden before her, Reese does not accept the standard; she sets it, making her the perfect person to represent the brand and engage with our consumers globally."

And Witherspoon is excited to do her part. "As one of the first female entrepreneurs, Elizabeth Arden paved the way for women like me,” says the star. "It's an honor to carry on her legacy and be part of such an iconic company that is committed to serving women. I'm excited to work as a creative partner alongside the Elizabeth Arden team, producing content that celebrates the spirit of the brand, highlighting female-centric stories that illustrate women's true-life experiences, which unite us all."

Check out one of the many campaign images, above, set to roll out in print and digital in May and globally throughout 2017.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!