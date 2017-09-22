Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Couldn’t we all use a little more motivation during tough workouts? Let Tracee Ellis Ross come to the rescue!



The Black-ish star revealed her makeup must have to InStyle, and why she wears it to the gym. Her pick? “A bright matte lipstick like MAC Ruby Woo,” the 44-year-old actress shared. “I don't like foundation. I love the look of a fresh face with a pop of color on the lips. It makes me feel so good. I'll even wear a red lip to the gym. I do the Tracy Anderson Method, so there's a lot of mirror work involved. When I see my red lips reflecting back at me, I'm like, ‘Yeah, girl, that's right!’”



No joke over here at @TracyAndersonMethod #SweatyAF #RedLipFit 💪🏾💋 A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

The Golden Globe winner isn’t just giving lip service to this tip — she even has a hashtag for it! On her Instagram, she posted a video of herself visibly sweating mid-workout at Tracy Anderson while doing leg lifts and push ups. “No joke over here at @TracyAndersonMethod #SweatyAF #RedLipFit,” she wrote.



While some people prefer not wearing any makeup to the gym, one benefit to Ross’ tip is that lipstick won’t sweat off, unlike foundation, which can turn into an oil slick during intense workouts. Plus, it’s easy to transform this look post-workout. Just add some dry shampoo, touch up your red lip, and you’re all set for happy hour.

Will you be trying her beauty hack next time you hit the gym? Snag Tracee’s fave red lipstick at Ulta for $17.50.

