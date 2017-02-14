Dan MacMedan/WireImage

A pearl of wisdom! If rocking the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards wasn’t awesome enough, Katy Perry also released her second CoverGirl line, the Pearl Collection, that night.

Just moments before walking the red carpet, the newly blonde "California Gurls" singer announced the new collection to her almost 96 million Twitter followers, writing, "Grammy LEWK w/ my NEW @COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Collection.”

The CoverGirl spokeswoman paired her Tom Ford rose-gold sequined gown with equally glowy makeup before performing her new song, “Chained to the Rhythm," later that night. To glow just like Perry, CoverGirl broke down each step and the products used on their Instagram account.

Similar to her first Katy Kat CoverGirl collab, the Pearl Collection includes staples like mascara, eyeliner and lipstick, but is also full of statement-making products such as pastel eyeshadows and two different shades of highlighters. While Perry revealed to POPSUGAR that mermaids inspired the line, you better believe the goods have fun feline names too!



“There are new fun and cheerful colors ranging from peachy Apricat to a Bluetiful lip, shimmery highlighters in rose and gold, and a pop of Whispurr white or Purmaid green to line your eyes,” Perry exclusively told POPSUGAR in a statement. “If you're more classic but still want some fun, I put glitter in the black liners. You'll make Ariel jealous, and look better than a shimmering Easter basket when you're done."

The 32-year-old is no stranger to wearing her own makeup products on the red carpet. At the 2016 Met Gala in New York City, clad in a embellished Prada gown, she pushed the envelope (with bleached eyebrows!) and rocked a jet-black “Perry Panther” lip.



Now, you can recreate her dewy Grammy's look yourself. For a limited time, the products, which will normally be available to purchase for $8.99 a piece, are on sale for $6.99 at Walgreens stores.



