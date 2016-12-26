JB Lacroix/WireImage; Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty

The same refrain is repeated time and time again from those hooked on eyelash extensions: “I love that I look ‘done’ without putting on makeup.” Yes, it’s true. Eyelash extensions, when done right, can transform teeny, tiny stubs into lush, fluttery masterpieces that give an instant, full-on glam look. Curious? At least a little? Mary J. Blige’s NYC eyelash guru, Clementina Richardson, walked Stylish through the process of mastering a smoldering stare à la Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Hyland.

1. Choose extension type and length according to your eye shape.

If you have round eyes, ask your technician for “almond or cat shaping, which is elongating,” says Richardson, the founder of Envious Lashes. Those with hooded or deep-set eyes “should pick the curliest set — the pronounced curve camouflages heavy lids and makes eyes appear more open.” To widen smaller eyes, she says, “make sure the longest lashes are concentrated in the center.”

2. Take care of your lashes — especially because you’re shelling out the big bucks for ’em.

Extensions (choose from faux mink, faux fox, silk, real mink and real human hair) range anywhere from $150 to $550 for a full set and last up to a month with proper care.

She emphasizes that you must follow these five commandments to ensure they stay intact all month:

— Sleep on a silk or satin pillowcase.

— Dry lashes immediately after getting them wet, and avoid getting them wet for the first 48 hours.

— Do not apply mascara to them, which can lead to breakage and shedding.

— Do not touch them with your fingertips; instead, comb hairs with a spool-like brush.

— Apply a coating sealer three or four times a week to make them last even longer. Try this one.

3. Ignore the biggest myth of them all …

“Your eyelashes will fall out if you keep on getting those extensions!” Right? Wrong, says Richardson, who also works with Naomi Campbell, “because every lash extension is attached to a strand of hair, both will naturally fall out according to the growth cycle of your lashes.”





