Will Kylie Cosmetics Be the Next $1 Billion Beauty Brand?

Kylie Jenner may only be 19 years old, but the teen cosmetics magnate has made her mark the beauty industry with the launch of her eponymous Kylie Cosmetics brand.

The brand originally launched in November 2015 with its signature Kylie Lip Kit to widely lauded success (the first three shades sold out in a matter of seconds) and since then the size of her business has been the subject of much conjecture. And now, WWD has revealed that since its launch nearly two years ago, Kylie Cosmetics has done $420 million in retail sales.

For contrast — major industry players like Tom Ford Beauty, which is owned by Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., reached $500 million in revenue after a decade. It's also considered to be one of the fastest growing brands within the Lauder family, alongside Jo Malone. Additionally, it took nearly 25 years for fellow Estée Lauder brand, Bobbi Brown to reach the billion-dollar revenue milestone in 2016.

According to WWD, Kylie Cosmetics is tracking for a 25 percent sales increase this year, with the projected sales for 2017 topping $386 million. What does all of this mean? Kylie Cosmetics could hit the billion dollar mark as soon as 2022.

Jenner isn’t the only beauty industry maverick in the family, either. Older sister Kim Kardashian’s recently launched KKW Beauty sold out all 300,000 units of her debut product, the Crème Contour & Highlight Kit, in less than five minutes after launch to amass $14.4 million in sales.

