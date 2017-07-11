Courtesy Winky Lux

If you’re obsessed with mermaid beauty, unicorn beauty or just glitter in general, then you are in luck! The brand behind the viral lipsticks that held miniature flowers in the bullet are back with a new take, and it is major.

Behold, the Winky Lux Glimmer Balm, retailed at $14. This time around, your lipstick won’t have a flower in it, but it will have iridescent blue, pink and purple shimmer. In other words, it looks like something straight out of a fairy tale.

Courtesy Winky Lux

Much like it’s predecessor, the original Flower Balm lip stain (which caused quite the flurry on the internet in February 2017 by blowing up your Instagram feed), the Glimmer Balm goes on clear and interacts with the pH of the wearer’s skin to form a customized pink shade — of course complete with a sheer layer of pixie dust shimmer!

Some other similarities between the OG viral lippie and the new product include the standard pill-shaped Winky Lux tube, but Glimmer Balm also has millennial pink packaging. In other words, this lipstick is the ultimate Instagram beauty post in the making.

But that’s not all: The moisturizing lipstick also has a subtle and yummy coconut scent, making it perfect to throw in a makeup bag for the balmiest of summer days.

