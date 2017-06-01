The Wonder Woman-Inspired Luxie Beauty Brushes Are Here to Save the Day

Even though the Wonder Woman film doesn't hit theaters until Friday, June 2, Wonder Woman mania is already in full swing. Most recently, Luxie Beauty teamed with Warner Brothers to create a makeup brush set inspired by the movie starring Gal Gadot.



Like the fierce character from the upcoming flick (and the 1970's hit TV series starring Lynda Carter!), each item in the collection has both strength and beauty. The stylish brushes have shiny red handles to match the superhero's signature attire and they feature her gold and blue "WW" logo. The glamorous five piece brush set, which officially launched on Wednesday, May 31, features a variety of tools: a flat kabuki brush, a tapered kabuki, a round beauty buffer, an angled buffer and a fan brush. As an added bonus, Luxie Beauty is throwing in an exclusive compact mirror, for which the design was inspired by Wonder Woman’s shield.



"This beautiful set is a reminder to women about their unique power, confidence, and bravery to take on everyday like Wonder Woman," the brand explains on their website, adding the line is "a true collaboration in bringing beauty and woman empowerment to life." The face brush set retails for $95 and is available at www.luxiebeauty.com. If you haven't ordered from the site before, you can get a 20 percent discount on the brush set by signing up for their newsletter and receiving a coupon.

The best part? Luxie Beauty is a brand focused on cruelty-free beauty products. All brushes are vegan, hypoallergenic and high-quality. How's that for a superhero?!

