Steve Granitz/WireImage

Fact: The most basic makeup product in your arsenal is now the most versatile (remember Sophia Bush’s pink lipstick-stained eye shadow from the SAG Awards on January 29, 2017?). Yes, only a makeup artist can make lipstick as eye shadow look chic, but you’ll want to file lipstick as blush under DIY looks to try stat. Need inspo? Look no further than Yara Shahidi’s apricot glaze at the Teen Choice Awards on August 13.

Pro Emily Cheng tells Us she wanted the Black-ish star's makeup to look “like Yara was fresh off the runway … It was all about beautiful skin!” After massaging Shahidi's face with a mattifying fluid to remove excess oil, Cheng blotted her T-zone with tissue and mixed two shades of foundation to contour cheekbones and the jawline. Next, she applied a dot of lipstick on cheeks and used a fluffy foundation brush to buff and blend color.

To enhance the 17-year-old’s eyes, Cheng traced upper and lower lashlines in ebony powder and winged out ends. “I couldn’t resist doing a slight flick — it kept her looking youthful, fun and a little tomboy,” she tells Us. The final touch: Chocolate brown powder on lids. A caramel and burgundy lip gloss blend completed the look.

From left to right: Chanel Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Chocolate Brown ($30, chanel.com), Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer in Désir ($31, chanel.com), Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturizing Glossimer in Caramel and Décadent ($30 each, chanel.com)

Shahidi, who told Teen Vogue that she suffers from acne breakouts, shies away from shellacking on the red carpet. “I tend to look much older than I actually am when I’m wearing makeup,” she told the publication in April. "It’s really important to me that I have fun with makeup and not feel like I’ve transformed into another human or I can’t recognize myself. So, I’ll always choose which feature to have fun with, whether it’s my eyes or my lips rather than going whole hog on everything. It’s choosing a lip color or cool colored eyeliner, that’s how I maintain coming off as 17 and still having a lot of fun and not feeling restricted."

