There’s no doubt Gigi Hadid got her stunning genes from her supermodel mama, Yolanda. But now, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, is getting some fashion inspiration from her daughter as well!

Dara Kushner/INSTARimages; AKM-GSI

On Tuesday, April 18, Yolanda, who is also mom to models Bella and Anwar (with ex Mohamed), copped to stealing a look right from Gigi's wardrobe! "When you get caught after shopping in your daughters closet…….." the star of Lifetime’s upcoming reality series, Model Moms, posted on Instagram. In the photo, she is wearing a black top which is tucked into a pair of black skinny jeans, as well as black kitten heel boots. The statement piece of the outfit: a red, white and blue Versace biker jacket.

In December, Gigi, 21, was spotted wearing the same coat. The Victoria’s Secret Angel, who is dating Zayn Malik, styled it similarly to her mom, over an all-black ensemble. She also carried a top-handle purse and wore oversize aviator sunglasses.

Yolanda and Gigi look amazing in almost everything they wear, so this one is tough: Who wore the Versace jacket best? Let Us know what you think by voting in our poll below!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.