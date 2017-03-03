You have got to be shitting me, Zara. pic.twitter.com/tiOsJv5AVy — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 28, 2017

Missed opportunity. Zara just unveiled a new "Love Your Curves" campaign. Great in theory but not so much in practice, as Twitter quickly pointed out to the retailer.

The affordable-luxe mall chain's new ad features two women — one brunette, one blonde — clad in baseball tees and blue jeans, facing away and looking back at the photographer. Both models are showing off their aforementioned "curves" for the camera. The only issue? Both models are quite thin.

While that's obviously not a problem in and of itself, social commenters felt it odd that for an ad running the slogan "love your curves," Zara went with the typical body standard for fashion campaigns as opposed to showing a variety of truly curvaceous body shapes.

ZARA DO YOU KNOW WHAT CURVES ARE pic.twitter.com/NjJaPnCNx2 — MattMo (@mattmodeterding) February 28, 2017

YO @ZARA ! Let me help you with your shitty "love your curves" advertising campaign 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KL8uJYUr5g — Hungry Travel Style (@laurenjanebee) March 3, 2017

Hey @Zara, I and a few of my girlfriends got some real curves. I can DM dem to u if you wanna see dem, okay?! Thanks! #LoveYourCurves #ZARA pic.twitter.com/zNuANTtTDh — Mearl Colaco (@mearlcolaco) March 1, 2017

When @ZARA tell you to love your curves with two models who are no bigger than a size 6... 🤷‍♀️😳 pic.twitter.com/eGnjS5EDJO — REBEKKA 👸 (@rebekka_arnold) March 2, 2017

One woman did come to the label's defense, though:

Where do you stand on Zara's "Love Your Curves" campaign? Tweet your thoughts with @UsWeeklyStylish!

