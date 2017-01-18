Raymond Hall/GC Images (2)

We’ve got to hand it to them — Zigi always keep us guessing! Zayn Malik debuted a new hand tattoo on Tuesday, January 17 — just days after Gigi Hadid was spotted with a ring on that finger on Monday, January 16.

The “Pillowtalk” singer, who filmed a cameo for Ocean’s Eight in New York City, was spotted with “Love” written across his right knuckle after wrapping his scene. Of course, the former One Direction band member, 24, already has plenty of ink on his hands and fingers. In July, celeb-loved artist JonBoy etched a lightsaber on his middle finger. The Star Wars symbol even glows under UV lighting! He also has a lotus flower on his wrist, a mandala on the back of his left hand, and hieroglyph-like symbols on his fingers. In fact, popstartats.com estimates that Malik has over 51 tattoos on his body, including “Zap” on his inner arm. He explained the meaning of that one — or lack thereof — in a 2014 interview.

“It has no meaning at all other than the fact that I love comic books,” Malik revealed. “People keep thinking it says Zayn and Perrie [Edwards], but it doesn’t,” he added of his then-girlfriend.

Fans are also paying attention to Hadid’s hand as well, but not because of a tattoo. The Tommy Hilfiger clothing designer, 21, rocked a discrete gold band on her ring finger while out and about in New York City. While there’s no word on whether the twosome is engaged, it seems like they’re still going strong. On January 3, he revealed his Giuseppe Zanotti Design shoe collection, with a shoe possibly named for his love: Zigi.

