Achieving the no-makeup makeup look can be a lot more involved than one might think. Celebrities and makeup artists swear by different methods for getting that #wokeuplikethis glow (without, of course, actually waking up like that) and Zendaya is the latest star to break down her personal routine.

In a new YouTube tutorial, the 20-year-old actress shares how she keeps her face looking dewy and fresh, without caking on lots of product. She calls her look "the bare beat," and we're totally into it.

To prep the skin, the Spiderman: Homecoming star recommends washing the face and applying moisturizer. Then, she suggests a cream concealer to spot-treat any blemishes (Zendaya's problem area is her chin, which has a few acne scars), rather than an all-over foundation. She applies the concealer with her fingers.

Courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

Next, the Disney Channel alum covers her face in a translucent powder. "That way, [your makeup] won't smudge all over the place," she explains. She then adds under-eye concealer and tops it with more translucent powder.

Now, we're on to phase two: "I personally am just attracted to all things shiny," Zendaya shares, "so I'm going to use a real sparkly, glowy bronzer that is going to add a little definition, a little highlight, all at the same time." (The CoverGirl spokesmodel also applies some bronzer to her eyelids as a natural-looking shadow.) After doing some slight contouring, the actress uses a cream blush instead of a powder because "it makes it look a little more dewy."

Up next, it's just a touch of mascara (no falsies!) and filling in her brows, which is the only part of her look where she goes bold with.

Her trick for making her highlighter last is true genius: First, she dabs a bit of Aquaphor to her cheekbones and then adds highlighter on top to make it stay all day.

The final touch is a clear lipgloss on her lips which she calls an "underrated, under-appreciated" tool.

And there you have it! To see Zendaya apply her makeup, check out the video above.

