Us Weekly Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg shares her picks for the 10 best hair, makeup and nail looks straight off the Golden Globes red carpet

10. Emily Ratajkowski’s Golden Glow

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yes, we loved the faux-bob created by stylist Christian Wood braiding the underneath sections, but what really struck us was the gorgeous lit-from-within golden aura that surrounded Ratajkowski’s face, which looked at once youthful and sexy without trying too hard. Makeup pro Hung Vanngo used Chanel's Illusion D'Ombre in Convoitise and Rouge Coco Shine Lipstick in Sari D'eau