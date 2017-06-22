TOP 5

Summer Sales

Summer Sales: Reformation Is Having a One-Of-A-Kind Vintage Sale You Don’t Want to Miss

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Karlie Kloss, Reformation isn’t just the ultimate cool-girl clothing line — it’s also sustainable eco-fashion. And it just so happens that there’s nothing more sustainable than vintage clothing. On Thursday, June 22, Reformation is releasing a collection of 106 hand-picked one-of-a-kind vintage pieces for you to shop, and trust Us, you don’t want to miss it. Priced between $78 and $428,the selection of vintage duds will be available exclusively online at thereformation.com. Check out some of our favorites!