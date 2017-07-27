TOP 5

STORIES

Beauty News

Lime Crime Releases Eight New Unicorn Hair Shades

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
8
Courtesy Lime Crime/Instagram

Unicorn hair, don’t care! The unicorn trend is one with infinite possibilities with unicorn lipsticks, highlighters — even frappucinos! And now, cult beauty brand Lime Crime (they practically invented the pastel hair trend) is making unicorn hair even more of a reality with eight new shades of the semi-permanent hair dye. Check out the new shades here!