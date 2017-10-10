When Fenty Beauty teased their collection for Holiday 2017, we at Stylish could barely contain our excitement. Not only did it appear that RiRi’s beauty baby was dropping every single product that was absent in the initial launch, but it looked like she would be hitting us with the most incredible shade selection to take our holiday party looks to the next level. And now it’s confirmed! Behold all of the products and shades in the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection, which will be available at Sephora and FentyBeauty.com on Friday, October 13. A couple of our top picks: the Cosmic Lipgloss (which is sure to be as epic as the universal gloss bomb) and the 2-in-1 Galaxy Glitter Release Liner because glitter.

