editors' Picks
10 Draper James Items You Need to Buy at Nordstrom ASAP
TOP 5
STORIES
editors' Picks
10 Draper James Items You Need to Buy at Nordstrom ASAP
Naked
Paris Jackson Poses Topless for Body Positivity, Shows...
Style Patrol
About Last Night: See What the Stars Wore
Celebrity Style
Blake Lively’s Week of Chic — See Every Look
Celeb Body
Even Rihanna Has ‘Fat Weeks’! Here’s How to Dress for...
editors' Picks
Lovers of Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James have something major to celebrate: Nordstrom has just launched the line’s fall collection! The store is now stocked up with the line’s best southern-chic goodies from plaid shirts to stunning dresses — check out the 10 must-have items to shop for fall!
By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.