Beauty DNA: 5 Secrets of Jessica Chastain’s Style

Jessica Chastain may be a huge star, but she still stays true to who she is. In January 2017, she told Elle Magazine of her signature red hair, "I almost dyed my hair blonde, which I guess is throwing in the towel because I was living in Los Angeles, and I couldn't get an audition. Then I thought, 'Well everyone's blonde here, so maybe I should dye my hair blonde.' I didn't have very much money… Also, I like being a redhead. So I just wanted to stay who I am."



The 40-year old Oscar nominee knows a thing or two about rocking a red carpet with that self-confidence, too. Here, Stylish spotlights some of her best moments: