style Patrol
Alicia Vikander and More Looked Amazing at the Louis...
TOP 5
STORIES
style Patrol
Alicia Vikander and More Looked Amazing at the Louis...
Beauty News
See the Entire NARS x Man Ray Holiday 2017 Collection
Shop the Look
Copy Meghan Markle's Sold Out Invictus Games Trench
style Patrol
See Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber and More Stars at Paris...
Celebrity Beauty
How to Get a Dark Vampy Lip Like Olivia Culpo
style Patrol
As Paris Fashion Week comes to an end, the stars continue to shine on the red carpet. Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Connelly and more celebs made their way to the opening of the Louis Vuitton Boutique in Paris on October 2, 2017. Take a look at their fashions for the night!