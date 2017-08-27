TOP 5

VMAs 2017 Countdown: Every Single Outfit Katy Perry Has Worn to the Award Show

By Carly Sloane
Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Starting from 2008 up until now, Katy Perry has proven herself to be a VMA staple. The 'Firework' singer has rocked a variety of looks over the years and has certainly wowed the audience with various performances. Take a look at the starlet's best outfits ahead of the August 27 show!