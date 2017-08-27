VMAs 2017
MTV VMAs 2017: Every Outfit Katy Perry Has Ever Worn to...
TOP 5
STORIES
VMAs 2017
MTV VMAs 2017: Every Outfit Katy Perry Has Ever Worn to...
Red Carpet
Rihanna Is Red Carpet Royalty: See Her 8 Top Looks!
Exclusive
Stassi Schroeder: What’s in My Bag?
Celebrity Hair
See How Sienna Miller Makes Athleisure Hair Look Boho...
Trending
Kate Mara's Floral Bomber Is the Perfect Fall Style...
VMAs 2017
Starting from 2008 up until now, Katy Perry has proven herself to be a VMA staple. The 'Firework' singer has rocked a variety of looks over the years and has certainly wowed the audience with various performances. Take a look at the starlet's best outfits ahead of the August 27 show!