It’s the end of an era. Clothing brand American Apparel is reportedly closing all of its 110 U.S. stores after the company was sold to Canada’s Gildan Activewear. But there’s a bright side to the sad news: American Apparel’s signature basics, including leggings, T-shirts and bodysuits, are up for grabs with deep discounts. Keep scrolling to see our favorite picks from the label s 40 percent off sale.