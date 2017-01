The on-screen debut of our dreams … and hers, too! Ashley Graham conquered 2016 with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in February and her Addition Elle lingerie runway show in September. Now, the America’s Next Top Model expert has another job in mind: she wants to be a Bond Girl! But, there’s a condition. “The only way I would be able to be a Bond Girl is if Idris Elba was James Bond,” the model told Entertainment Tonight on January 9. “Sign me up! I would do it for free. He’s so fine.” While we wait with baited breath for Hollywood to make this happen, scroll down for some of Graham’s best Bond-worthy Instagram swimsuit shots.