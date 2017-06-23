If you're all about the return of '80s fashion (hello, off-the-shoulder tops and workout wear!), then you'll love this: ASOS and MTV just joined forces on an '80s-inspired clothing and accessories collection!

To create the bright and bold line, the international retailer (Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid all wear the brand!) dipped into MTV's archives (the network launched in 1981) and used its '80s artwork and logos as inspiration. The collection will roll-out in two phases: some items launched on Friday, June 23, and the rest will be available in July. It features a range of graphic pieces — including hats, sneakers, dresses, jackets and even a fanny pack — for both women and men.

Check out all our favorite items from the line, which ranges from $8 to $95, below!