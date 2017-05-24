10 'Baywatch'-Inspired Red Swimsuits to Shop Before the Reboot Drops

Swim Style
Let the (Bay)watch begin! With just days to go until the release of the Baywatch reboot, we've not only seen celebs — including Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter and Emily Ratajkowski — rocking the red one-piece swimsuit trend à la Pam Anderson & Co., but plenty of scarlet 'suits in stores, too! Scroll to see and shop Stylish editors' fave red swimsuits — because you know we're all going to need one.