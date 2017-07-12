Beauty News
Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts a New Platinum Bob Haircut
TOP 5
STORIES
Beauty News
Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts a New Platinum Bob Haircut
Beauty News
Beauty DNA: Demi Lovato’s Best Makeup and Hair Tips
Exclusive Pics
Inside Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s...
Morning Makeup Tip
Morning Makeup Tip: Where to Apply Your Concealer
Exclusive
‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Angel Brinks to Launch Skincare...
Beauty News
Demi Lovato may be the queen of the makeup-free selfie, but she’s been known to slay bold makeup and hair looks on the red carpet as well. Use these five little confidence-boosting beauty tricks to grab a little bit of her eye-catching style.