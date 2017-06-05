Beauty DNA
Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Drew Barrymore’s Style
TOP 5
STORIES
Beauty DNA
Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Drew Barrymore’s Style
Celeb Style
Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Manchester Victims With Her...
Celeb Style
Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra Were Twinning at the...
Stylish
Who Was The Best Dressed at the 10th Annual Veuve...
Exclusive
What's in My Bag: Danay Garcia
Beauty DNA
Drew Barrymore knows a thing or two about beauty and style. The multi-hyphenate juggles her career while looking fabulous, which can be attributed to her no-frills beauty ethos. Stylish spotlights some of the best tips and tricks to achieving effortless beauty à la Drew Barrymore.