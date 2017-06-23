Beauty DNA
Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Cool-Girl...
TOP 5
STORIES
Beauty DNA
Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Cool-Girl...
Style News
ASOS and MTV's Retro Collab Will Have You Longing for...
Celeb Style
Bella Hadid Is Ditching the Crop Top for Bras Instead
Celeb Style
Kendall Jenner Sets the Bikini Trend of the Summer:...
Morning Makeup Tip
Morning Makeup Tip: How to Supersize Your Eyes
Beauty DNA
Gwyneth Paltrow is a wellness guru and bonafide pro when it comes to laid-back glamour. Here are five secrets to nailing her cool-girl style.