Beauty DNA: Five Secrets to Stealing Margot Robbie’s Daring Style

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Robbie attends an intimate dinner hosted by Nicky Zimmermann and Margot Robbie to celebrate the opening of the Zimmermann London Flagship store at 5 Hertford Street on June 27, 2017 in London, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Zimmermann

Margot Robbie makes a point to keep her red carpet appearances exciting. Whether she is rocking a sequined unicorn gown or a dress with an embroidered tiger on it, Robbie always makes a splash with her style. Read on for the secrets to Margot Robbie’s daring style!