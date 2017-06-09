TOP 5

STORIES

Beauty DNA

Beauty DNA: Five Secrets to Stealing Kate Bosworth’s Ethereal Beauty Style

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
5
Timothy Hiatt/Getty

Kate Bosworth is undeniably one of Hollywood’s most stylish women. Between her quirky frocks and otherworldly dual-colored eyes (one is blue and one is hazel), she is bound to mesmerize any red carpet upon which she steps foot. Here are five secrets to nailing her signature style: 