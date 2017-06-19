TOP 5

STORIES

Beauty DNA

Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Beyonce’s Flawless Style

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
5
Courtesy Beyonce

Queen Bey is proof that women run the world. The 35-year-old Lemonade singer (and new mama to twins!) sets the trends with her awe-inspiring signature style. Read on for five secrets to Beyoncé’s style to Upgrade U. (See what we did there?)