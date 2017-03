Simply gorgeous! Actress Allison Williams helped millions of, well girls, relate to her character Marnie Michaels by just being herself — cool, composed and the quintessential pretty best friend. In Get Out, her Rose looks the picture of the girl-next-store, but… there’s a twist! Her style choices are much the same. Take, for example, the midnight sequined Miu Miu gown she chose for the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party which was decidedly glamorous, but the embellished neckline added edge. Her blonde hair was swept into a demure bun, but she rocked a cool ear cuff — made of diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz. Read on to see Stylish’s take on Allison Williams’ surprising hair, makeup and wardrobe moves.

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images