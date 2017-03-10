Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Brie Larson’s Style

Editor's Picks

Beauty of the Day

We’ve got a Kong-sized obsession with Brie Larson’s simply gorgeous hair and makeup! Larson, 27, has a knack for choosing styles that are a combination of cool and pretty — and always relatable. Stylish loved her 2016 Awards Season coming out party (she swept the season, winning Best Actress awards) at the Golden Globes, where she shined bright in a gold sequined Calvin Klein gown that hugged her curves, neutral makeup and glistening waves. Stylist Mara Roszak amped up shine with a dab of L’Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Nourish Lustrous Oil Serum. On the opening night of sure-to-be-epic Kong: Skull Island, Stylish breaks down the best hair, makeup and fashion choices of the big ape’s new — and badass! — love interest, Ms. Larson. 

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images
Brie Larson Beauty of the Day