Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Camila Alves' Style

“Somebody showed me a picture of some event I went to back in the day and I was really going heavy on the turquoise jewelry and it was not good. I was like, OK, I guess that was a phase that needed to happen,” Camila Alves has said about her fashion regrets. These days, the Brazilian model, who has three children — Livingston, 4, Vida, 7, and Levi, 8 — with actor Matthew McConaughey, prefers effortless elegance (translation: flowing bohemian dresses by day and embellished plunging gowns by night). “When you’re a mother of three, I’m lucky if I get to brush my hair in the morning!” she told In Style Magazine. "It’s more about what I can get done or not. I try to keep it basic and add in a few accessories." Stylish looks back at the 35-year-old star’s top hair and makeup looks.

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic