Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Emma Roberts' Style
Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Emma Roberts' Style
"I feel very inspired by Blake Lively and Kate Hudson — that effortless blond hair and L.A. vibe,” Emma Roberts told the L.A. Times. "Even when I'm dressed up, I try to be comfortable and hold onto my California roots.” And when she’s not in head-to-toe Elizabeth and James or Chanel on the red carpet, she’ll be the first to admit that she shies away from makeup, heels and cocktail dresses. "I don’t spend time getting ready,” she told Teen Vogue. "I literally pull clothes off the floor and brush my teeth and wear sunscreen.” Stylish spotlights the 26-year-old’s top hair and makeup looks.