Style Crush

Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Heidi Klum's Style

By Monique Meneses
Heidi Klum poses for photographs at the amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 19, 2016 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

If it were up to Heidi Klum, she’d be naked all the time. “I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist. I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free … I like to go topless,” she told Ocean Drive Magazine. "I feel comfortable and don’t care if someone sees my nipples necessarily — it’s okay to see the nipple! But not everyone feels comfortable with that.” Stylish takes a look at the 43-year-old’s nonconformist hair and makeup looks.