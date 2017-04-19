Coachella 2017
All the Best Couples Style at Coachella 2017
TOP 5
STORIES
Coachella 2017
All the Best Couples Style at Coachella 2017
Exclusive
Olivia Culpo Tells Us the One Shoe Every Woman Needs To...
Style Crush
Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Heidi Klum's Style
Style
How to Casually Dress Like a Disney Princess Every Day...
Style
10 Spring Satin Shoes to Buy Now
Style Crush
If it were up to Heidi Klum, she’d be naked all the time. “I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist. I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free … I like to go topless,” she told Ocean Drive Magazine. "I feel comfortable and don’t care if someone sees my nipples necessarily — it’s okay to see the nipple! But not everyone feels comfortable with that.” Stylish takes a look at the 43-year-old’s nonconformist hair and makeup looks.