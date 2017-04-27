Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Joan Smalls' Style

Joan Smalls didn’t always stand out in a crowd. “It was really easy for some girls to get booked automatically into an agency, but I had to go to appointment after appointment and a gazillion castings, and sometimes no one looked at me at all,” the model, who initially wanted to be a veterinarian, told Porter magazine. “I would cry out of frustration because I didn’t understand why. I didn’t want to quit. I’m determined. That’s the fuel for my fire. I’m like, ‘I’m going to show you. Sooner or later you’ll see what happens when you don’t believe in someone.’” Now considered one of the fashion industry’s finest, Smalls walks the runways for Lanvin, Michael Kors and Givenchy — and has one of the most covetable street styles in Hollywood. Stylish spotlights the 28-year-old’s top hair and makeup looks.