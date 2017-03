All grown up! Lea Michele stunned us in Spring Awakening on Broadway, delighted millions as goody-two-shoes Rachel Berry on Glee and made us want to dance with 2014’s record release Louder. The native New Yorker, 30, is also a New York Times Best Selling author thanks to her first book Brunette Ambition. Her style choices have range, too. Whether she’s wearing a fun braided style or bold makeup, she always turns heads. With her new album release Places soon to come, Stylish reflects on Lea Michele’s glam slams.