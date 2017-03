As we plunge deeper into the twists and turns of her latest HBO hit Big Little Lies, Stylish remembers Reese Witherspoon’s most charming hair and makeup looks. On her vanity: R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray, Davines OI All in One Milk, Benefit Cosmetics the POREfessional Face Primer and Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Silky Cream. As for her thoughts on plastic surgery? “I’m not for it. I’m not against it. I have plenty of friends who do stuff and if it makes you feel good, great,” she has said. "But I don’t think it’s the fix for some sort of unease that you’re having about who you are as a human being. I don’t think I need plastic surgery at this point. Can we just go day-by-day on that one?"

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage