Style Crush
Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Rose Byrne's Style
“A lot of people can look very dressed up and old and severe. That’s sort of my worst fear, is erring on that side,” Rose Byrne told Flare Magazine in 2012. The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks actress need not worry — in the five years since she made that comment, she’s graced every red carpet in fashion-forward, envy-inspiring gowns from luxe labels such as Christian Cota and Valentino. In her down time, she shops at Topshop and Urban Outfitters. “I’m very low-key. I love second hand. I love vintage,” she told Refinery29. Stylish spotlights the 37-year-old’s top hair and makeup looks.