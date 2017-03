Yara Shahidi, the breakout star of ABC’s Black-ish, has some smooth moves. At just 17, she has an unshakable confidence rarely seen, shining as not just an actor but as an advocate for young women of all races. She exudes that same confidence with her style, choosing cutting-edge fashion, wearing her glorious natural hair in myriad ways and rocking some seriously colorful makeup. Here, Stylish celebrates her top hair, makeup and wardrobe looks.

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images