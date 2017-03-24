Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Zoe Kravitz's Style

“When I was younger, I had this incredibly rebellious spirit. I just wanted to be natural and silly-looking and not appear perfect all the time — because it's a lot of pressure, you know? On the red carpet everyone started to look the same, like a Barbie doll, and it made me really uncomfortable,” Zoe Kravtiz has said. “So I think I was just about claiming, ‘OK, if I'm going to be a part of this world, I want to do it in my own way.’ But I think I've found a way to feel comfortable, looking like I put effort into the way I look, and still feel like I'm being myself.” Stylish takes a look back at the 'Big Little Lies' star's statement-making hair and makeup looks.

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage