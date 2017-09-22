Shop The Look
My Little Pony is back, and the beloved brand has gone high fashion! Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber debuted Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x My Little Pony capsule collection during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, September 22, and it did not disappoint.
The ’80s staple has gotten a millennial makeover, with iPhone cases and bikinis now available. Bella, who rocked a $350 pink crop top from the collection paired with a black tutu, fishnets and spiked mini backpack, shared her excitement for modeling the nostalgic cartoon favorite, writing, “MY LITTLE PONY DREAM I 💙 YOU @itsjeremyscott” on her Instagram.
Unlike the plastic ponies we played with back in the day, the Moschino x My Little Pony collection will cost you a pretty penny. Click through to see the entire throwback collection, now available online and in select Moschino boutiques, and get your gear before My Little Pony: The Movie gallops into theaters on October 6.