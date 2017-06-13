TOP 5

STORIES

Stylish

Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz and More Best Dressed Stars at ‘Rough Night’ Premiere: Photos

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
11
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The stars came out in full force to celebrate the New York City premiere of Rough Night, on Monday June 12, 2017, at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square Theater. Here, Us Weekly rounds up the best dressed of the night.