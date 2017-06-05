Stylish
Off to the races! On Saturday, June 3, celebs including Nicole Kidman, Priyanka Chopra, Frieda Pinto and Kate Mara gathered for the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Newark, New Jersey. The glamorous outdoor affair was in support of Alicia Keys' Keep a Child Alive Charity to help the children and families whose lives have been affected by HIV/AIDs. Check out Stylish’s picks for best dressed!